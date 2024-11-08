THROWBACK: When Deepika Padukone revealed Ranveer Singh complains about her in their family group

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s journey from being lovers to a happily married couple and then parents to a little girl is known to the world. Just like most of us, their entry into each other’s family chat groups was like a stamp of acceptance in each other's family. But it’s also terrifying because whenever DP isn’t listening to him, Singh complains about her in their family group.

A couple of years ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world and India was completely shut down, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got enough time to spend with each other at home. During an interaction with Film Companion Studios, the Pathaan actress revealed that she has been busy taking care of the house and being productive.

In the old interview, the new mommy stated that she can’t sit idle at home. This is why her husband often stops her from doing ‘phat phat’ all the time. She stated in the interview that the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star keeps telling her to sit in one place and not always have to do something all the time.

She admits to always doing something and her mind being occupied. Whenever she doesn’t listen to Singh about taking a break and chilling, he complains about it in their family group. She further spoke about an incident in which she sprained her back while cleaning her house and then she was bored.

Advertisement

But before going for his workout, Ranveer instructed his wife to not move from the bed since she was hurt. To check on her, the Bajirao Mastani actor gave a surprise visit within 20 minutes and as expected, he found the Piku actress up on a shelf, trying to clean something.

After not seeing DP in the bed, he got furious and told her, “Can you not do this phat phat all the time?! Just sit in one place, you’ve injured your back.” Well, this proves how loving and caring Ranveer is towards Deepika.

Having said that, the couple recently welcomed their baby girl. A couple of days ago, on the occasion of Diwali, they announced naming their little girl, Dua Padukone Singh.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce name of their baby girl on Diwali along with FIRST GLIMPSE; don't miss