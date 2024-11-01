Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce name of their baby girl on Diwali along with FIRST GLIMPSE; don't miss

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a daughter, on September 8, 2024. After nearly two months, the new parents have shared the first glimpse of their daughter in a new Instagram post. They also revealed that she has been named 'Dua Padukone Singh.'

Fans have long been eager to know more about the star couple's little one, as they had kept all the details under wraps. However, today, on November 1, 2024, the Fighter actress shared a collaborative post with her husband on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. The picture showcases the adorable little feet of their daughter, who wore a red ethnic outfit for the festive occasion.

Sharing the picture, the actress captioned it writing, "Dua Padukone Singh | दुआ पादुकोण सिंह | 'Dua': meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer." The post soon received reactions from celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapor, Shweta Bachchan, Dia Mirza, and more.

For those unaware, Deepika Padukone announced her pregnancy in February 2024, and the couple welcomed their daughter during the Ganesh Utsav festival. Given their devotion towards Ganpati Bappa, the actors also visited Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings before the birth of their daughter.

Padukone and Singh began dating while shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela 2013. It became a massive hit, and the chemistry between the duo made headlines. After that, the much-in-love couple dated 6 years before tying the knot in traditional Konkani Hindu and Sikh Anand Karaj ceremonies on November 14 and 15, 2018, at Lake Como, Italy.

Deepika and Ranveer also shared the screen space in Bajirao Mastani, Padmavat, and 83. Moreover, both the actors are a part of Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar in significant roles and has been released in cinemas today.

