Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is winning hearts with its star-studded cast and unique content. The show will feature legendary actor Dharmendra in the upcoming episode. Rahul Vaidya who’s a part of the show recently shared a heartwarming video with the veteran actor.

Rahul Vaidya shares heartwarming video with Dharmendra from Laughter Chefs

Rahul Vaidya took to his Instagram handle and shared a video with the Bollywood actor where Rahul was seen singing in front of the actor. He captioned the post, “To sing Dharam ji’s song in front of him was truly a very special feeling. He is just tooooooo nice and toooo sweet. Love you sir! May God bless you with the best of health for many years to come.”

In the video, Rahul sang Izzat movie’s song Yeh Dil Tum Bin Kahin Lagta Nahin. The veteran actor was seen singing along with him. Appreciating him, Dharmendra said, “Bahut Khoob, bahut acha gaaya, God bless you! (Very well, sang very nicely.)”

As soon as Rahul Vaidya uploaded the video on his social media handle, fans flooded the comment section expressing their love and praised him. A fan wrote, “Look at Dharam sir’s face. He is enjoying so much while listening to you! God bless you.” Another fan commented, “What a wholesome video this is.”

More about Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya has appeared in various reality shows like Indian Idol 1, Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Music Ka Maha Muqqabla, Bigg Boss 14, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Alongside his successful music career, contributing vocals to several hit songs, he now entertains audiences as a contestant on the entertainment-packed comedy and cooking show, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. His partner on the show is Aly Goni.

On the personal front, Rahul proposed to Disha Parmar on national television during his time on Bigg Boss 14. Parmar accepted the proposal during her guest appearance on the same season. They married on July 16, 2021, and welcomed their first child in September 2023.

