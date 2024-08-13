THROWBACK: When Karan Johar revealed Sridevi was supposed to play Madhuri Dixit's role in Kalank; 'It was my big dream to work with her'

August 13, 2024, marks the 61st birth anniversary of Sridevi. The late actress might not be present physically with us, but she always resides in our hearts. On her birth anniversary, we present a throwback to when Karan Johar revealed that the late actress was the first choice for Madhuri Dixit's role in Kalank. The filmmaker also said that it was his dream to work with Sridevi and added that Madhuri respected the craft and the brilliance of the Mom actress.

During an interaction at the Sridevi: The Eternal Screen Goddess book launch, Karan Johar revealed that Sridevi was supposed to play the role of Madhuri Dixit's role in Kalank. The character was Bahaar Begum.

Sharing it, KJo said that Sridevi agreed to do the role and was prepping for it. The role was of a head courtesan in an area, and she also had an illegitimate son in the film and had one major song.

Karan added, "It was my big dream to actually work with her. We had multiple sessions, and unfortunately, she passed away in February, and the film was going on the floor in April. Right after that, we did not take any decisions for a month, and then we went to Madhuri."

Praising Dixit, the director said that she was very gracious and was not only a colleague or contemporary to Sridevi, but he thinks as an actor, the Devdas actress respected the craft and the brilliance of Sridevi. "And she felt that it was her way of paying a tribute to Sridevi," KJo said.

Kalank was released in 2019. The film also featured Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kiara Advani, and others.

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures in her mother Sridevi’s memory. The Uljah actress shared a photograph of Tirumala Tirupati Temple steps, followed by a beautiful childhood picture with her mother. The post concluded with an adorable photo of the actress that was clicked at Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

In the last picture, Janhvi is seen wearing a traditional yellow-green silk saree paired with a floral blouse. She also adorned a kamarbandh and accessorized her look with matching jhumkas and neckpieces. The actress tied her hair in a bun with a center partition. She captioned the post, "Happy birthday, Mumma (accompanied by a red heart emoji). I love you."

Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor also shared heartwarming pictures as they remembered the late actress.

