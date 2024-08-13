Sridevi Birth Anniversary: When Boney Kapoor revealed how she would constantly check on Arjun and Anshula; ‘She goes an extra mile’

Sridevi was an actress who not only ruled Bollywood but also gave iconic performances in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada language films. Just four years after her birth on August 13, 1963, she worked on her debut Tamil film, Kandhan Karunai. After stepping into the Hindi film industry with Solva Sawan, back in 1979, she worked extensively in the industry. During this time, she met with filmmaker Boney Kapoor and later married him in Shirdi in 1996.

At that time, Kapoor was married to Mona Shourie and had two children, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. While Sridevi was the stepmother, she never differentiated between them and her daughters with Boney, Janhvi, and Khushi Kapoor. In an earlier interview with Filmfare, the producer revealed how the Mom actress would continuously be in touch with all four kids.

Talking about the late actor’s relationship with Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, Boney told the publication, “Her priority is our children. She constantly checks with me about Arjun and Anshula.” He added that even if they had a late night or they stayed up till 3 am, she would get up at 6.30 am. It was her routine to check whether the girls had had breakfast or not. The actress would also walk them up to the gate as they left for school.

Calling his wife, “a devoted family person” he added that it was the same, whether it was with his parents or their children. Recalling the time when he celebrated his 50th birthday, Boney Kapoor stated that all his children were present at the celebration and that was solely because of her. “She’s always seen that the family remains together,” added the actor-filmmaker stating that Sri would always go the extra mile to keep the family together, come what may.

The Sadma actress was cited as the ‘first female superstar’ of the Indian film industry who topped the chat for more than five decades. She was also among the most popular and highly paid celebs of her time with nearly 300 films in her career. Right from Amitabh Bachchan to Rajinikanth, she worked with almost all big names across the entertainment industry. Her beauty and charm were such that she could make anyone her fan. Even her husband, Boney was smitten when he first saw her in a Tamil movie in the70s.

Eager to get in closed quarters with her, the producer-actor tried meeting her at her Chennai house, but in vain as she was shooting in Singapore. He then saw her in other Hindi films and remained captivated by her auro and beauty. Determined to sign her in his 1987 film, Mr. India, helmed by Shekhar Kapur, he went to one of her sets in Mumbai. Their first meeting was like a “dream come true” for Kapoor.

At the India Today Woman Summit in 2013, he revealed that she was an introvert and shied away from communicating with strangers, and at that point, he was one of them. Even the few words that she spoke to him in her broken Hindi and English touched his heart, increasing his curiosity to know her better. After getting her to work in his movie, he would meet her at sets, and slowly, the actress became comfortable and he fell head over heels in love with Sri.

But at that time, he was married to Mona. However, he didn’t keep his feelings about Sridevi from her. Boney confessed to his ex-wife that she was in love with her and couldn't hold himself back. From there, he never left the English Vinglish actor’s side. Upon seeing his loving and affectionate side of him, the actress also finally fell for him and they got married in 1996.

