THROWBACK: When Kiara Advani revealed Sidharth Malhotra has THIS Gen-Z lingo to call her parents; ‘He calls them…

Undeniably, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra set major relationship goals and never miss out on opportunities to express admiration for each other. The Bollywood couple often treat their fans with mushy pictures and candid moments of their daily lives. Here's taking a trip down memory lane when Kiara revealed an interesting revelation about her actor-husband.

In 2022, Kiara Advani graced Karan Johar's popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, along with her co-star from Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky Kaushal. When KJo quizzed the actress about how her partner Sidharth Malhotra addresses her parents, the Bollywood diva underlined that he doesn't call them 'mom' and 'dad' but prefers Gen-Z lingo. "He doesn't call them mom and dad; it's MIL and FIL," said Kiara, leaving Vicky Kaushal amazed.

Talking about the cool chemistry between Sidharth and her parents, the Shershaah actress further added that her dad treats him like a 'bro.' The Kabir Singh fame asserted, "My dad anyway definitely thinks he's (Sidharth) bro."

For the uninformed, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra first met at the wrap party of Lust Stories in 2018. Their love blossomed on the sets of Shershaah. In the presence of their families and close friends, the duo got married on February 7, 2023, in Rajasthan. From stepping out for dinner dates to travelling together, Kiara and Sidharth reflect major relationship goals.

On the work front, Advani was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, opposite Kartik Aaryan. She is currently shooting for War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. It marks her entry into the YRF's spy universe. Besides this, the actress also has Toxic in her kitty, wherein she will be seen sharing screen space with Yash. Further, she also has Game Changer in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra's latest venture is Yodha, which hit theaters on March 15, 2024. As of now, there are reports of him being in talks with the makers of Race 4 to play a pivotal role alongside Saif Ali Khan.

