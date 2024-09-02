Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani get into night drive mood as they go out together in their new swanky car: WATCH

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved couples in B-town, and every time we catch a glimpse of them, it's a moment to cherish. Recently, the duo was spotted returning to their place after a night drive in their swanky new car. The couple looked absolutely stunning in their casual best, and as usual, we can't stop adoring them.

Sid opted for a dapper black t-shirt for the night, while the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress looked stunning in an off-white and pink top. The power couple recently treated themselves to a luxurious new Range Rover. However, the highlight of the moment was when Kiara glanced at her husband and smiled at him.

Check out the video here:

During an appearance on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan, Sidharth Malhotra discussed how his life has changed since getting married. The Shershah actor mentioned that his views on stardom align with how Kiara Advani handles her fame, which has brought them closer. He also talked about finally feeling like he has a family in Mumbai, a feeling he only experienced after marrying Kiara.

Sidharth, who hails from Delhi, shared his journey of moving to Mumbai 16 years ago, where he initially lived alone or with friends, sharing rooms and apartments. On the show, Sidharth expressed that having someone to love and care for makes him feel more responsible and motivates him to work harder.

He noted that both he and Kiara are very family-oriented, which strengthens their bond. Despite Kiara growing up in Mumbai, Sidharth appreciates that she remains grounded and unaffected by the industry's buzz. He finds this refreshing and believes Kiara could excel in any profession. Sidharth added that they enjoy spending time together and visiting family, and he now feels he has a family in Mumbai, thanks to Kiara.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malhotra was last seen in Yodha, co-starring Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The aerial action adventure opened to positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Up next, Pinkvilla reported that Sid is in talks with Dinesh Vijan to star in a romantic comedy alongside Kriti Sanon.

On the other hand, Kiara will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 alongside Ranveer Singh. The high-octane action adventure will begin filming in 2025.

