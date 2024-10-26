THROWBACK: When Salman Khan admitted he was ‘hurt’ after fight with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I have always loved him…’

Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s friendship has become legendary over the years, setting major friendship goals. But this bond wasn’t always as seamless as it appears today. Reports suggest that the two had a public fallout at Katrina Kaif’s birthday bash in 2008, which led to a lengthy silence between them. Reflecting on it later, Salman shared how deeply the rift affected him, admitting that he had always seen Shah Rukh as a brother and had loved him.

In an earlier appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Salman Khan opened up about his bond with Shah Rukh Khan, revealing a deep-rooted affection he’d always felt for him, like that of an elder brother. He admitted the split had left him with lingering hurt, underscoring the emotional weight their friendship once held.

He said “I have always loved Shah Rukh like a younger brother. Somewhere I am hurt.”

During a 2011 appearance on Koffee With Karan, SRK was asked if he thought Salman might have an issue with him for not maintaining their friendship. The Pathaan actor responded thoughtfully, acknowledging that he struggles with maintaining friendships and admitted he didn’t blame anyone for disliking him.

He reflected on taking full responsibility, saying that while he appreciated the love people have for him, any dislike toward him was something he attributed entirely to himself. He openly admitted feeling responsible for any strains in his relationships, particularly with Salman, Farah, and even Karan Johar.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh further shared the sadness of disappointing people he cares about, acknowledging that while he understands the value of apologizing, expressing it remains difficult for him. He explained that this challenge was more about his own limitations than any issues with others.

In 2013, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan finally mended their strained relationship at Baba Siddiqui's Iftar party. Their public reconciliation marked a memorable moment for fans, reuniting the two superstars after years of tension.

On the work front, Salman is gearing up for his upcoming film Sikandar with Rashmika Mandanna. Once he wraps up Sikandar, he is set to begin a new project with director Atlee in early 2025.

Recently, he also filmed a cameo for Singham Again, reprising his popular role as Chulbul Pandey. A source revealed to Pinkvilla that Salman, staying true to his commitments, took on this special appearance for Rohit Shetty's film, despite personal challenges, showcasing his dedication to his work.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is preparing for Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming directorial, King. This exciting project also features Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma in prominent roles, promising a compelling ensemble.

ALSO READ: Inside Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s birthday bash: From cake cutting with Arpita, Arbaaz, Sohail to Shera’s priceless reaction