Inside Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s birthday bash: From cake cutting with Arpita, Arbaaz, Sohail to Shera’s priceless reaction

Actor Aayush Sharma, superstar Salman Khan's brother-in-law, marked his birthday in style today, surrounded by loved ones. A video of the cake-cutting ceremony has taken social media by storm, featuring Aayush alongside his wife, Arpita Khan, their kids, and family members Sohail and Arbaaz Khan. Notably, Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera was also present at the celebration, and his reaction was truly unforgettable!

In a heartwarming video from Aayush Sharma’s birthday celebration, he can be seen cutting not one, but two cakes! Standing proudly beside him is his wife, Arpita Khan, while their son stands in front and their daughter stands on the other side in a chair. The moment is truly touching as he holds his kids' hands while cutting the cake. Before slicing into the second cake, he blows out the candles, making the occasion even more special.

Joining in the festivities are Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and many others, all reveling in the joyous atmosphere. Although Salman Khan was notably absent from the celebration, his ever-present bodyguard, Shera, made an appearance. Shera’s reaction during the cake-cutting moment is priceless and certainly worth watching!

Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, also graced the star-studded birthday bash, striking a pose with the birthday boy, Aayush. He shared the moment on his Instagram stories, showcasing his signature style as the duo flashed bright smiles for the camera.

As the video went viral, netizens flooded the comment section with birthday wishes for the actor. However, one fan of Salman Khan expressed disappointment at his absence, noting, “First time Salman is missing.”

Arpita and Aayush tied the knot in 2014, when he was only 24. Now, the couple has two children: a son named Ahil Sharma and a daughter named Ayat Sharma. On the professional side, the birthday boy is currently busy shooting for his upcoming project, Kwatha.

Aayush Sharma has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry, gaining recognition not just for being Salman Khan’s brother-in-law but also for his acting roles in films like Loveyatri, Ruslaan, and others.

Pinkvilla extends warm birthday wishes to Aayush Sharma on his special day!

