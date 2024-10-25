Throwback to Shah Rukh Khan's EPIC reply to fan asking if he fell in love with Nayanthara during Jawan shoot

Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan created magical chemistry onscreen in Atlee’s 2023 film Jawan. The Annapoorani actress looked stunning as usual in her Bollywood debut with the King Khan. The duo have spoken highly about each other in several media interactions. On a related note, Shah Rukh Khan made heads turn with his hilarious and witty reply to a fan who asked if he fell in love with Nayanthara during Jawan.

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan hosted a candid ‘Ask SRK’ on his official X (formerly Twitter) account to answer some questions from the fans. During the interactive session, one fan asked the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor whether he fell in love with Nayanthara.

The user asked, “Nayanthara mam pe lattu huye ya nahi (Did you fall for Nayanthara)?”. To this, Shah Rukh Khan responded with a quirky reply and said, “Chup karo! Doh bacchon ki maa hain woh (Shut up! She's a mom to two young kids)!! Ha ha. #Jawan.” Check out the funny conversation below!

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara had a lovely time working with each other as confessed by themselves in throwback interviews. As per a report in the Hindustan Times, the Bigil actress once called herself a true SRK fan and said she had grown up watching his films. Moreover, Nayanthara said besides being a huge star, Shah Rukh Khan respects women a lot.

“Who is not his fan? We have all grown up watching his films and we all love them. Apart from being the huge star that he is, I really admire the fact that he respects women a lot,” she added.

For the unversed, Nayanthara was seen as Narmada Rai, the head of Force One (counter-terrorism unit of Mumbai police) in the film. On the other hand, Shah Rukh played a dual role in Jawan, as the actor essayed the characters of a son and a father. Besides these two, the Atlee directorial also featured Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi (antagonist), Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Riddhi Dogra, and others in pivotal roles. Jawan was an instant success at the box office and widely appreciated especially for the action sequences.

