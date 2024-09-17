THROWBACK: When Salman Khan admitted that someone needs to be ‘pagal’ to portray Aman’s character in SRK-Kajol’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's cult classic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai remains a favorite. From its songs to every dialogue, KKHH has secured a permanent place in our hearts. However, what many don't realize is that Karan Johar struggled extensively to cast someone for the role of Aman. It wasn't until Salman Khan remarked that only someone truly crazy would take on that character that he stepped in.

During an appearance on an old reality show, Karan Johar walked down memory lane and recalled, "Main actually is film ki casting kar raha tha, aur is film mein wo (Aman's) role nahi karna chah raha tha. Shah Rukh, Kajol the, toh ye jo dusra qirdar tha, toh wo koi nahi nibhana chahta tha. Sab ne socha, Shah Rukh ki film hai, hum kyu karein? Kuch 3-4 actors the, main unka naam nahi lunga." (I was actually casting for this film, for (Aman's) role and nobody wanted to play it. Shah Rukh and Kajol were in it, so nobody wanted to take on the other character. Everyone thought, 'It's Shah Rukh's film, why should we do it?' There were 3-4 actors, but I won't mention their names.)

He further added, "Sab ne inkaar kar diya tha role ka, mai bada depress tha, aur mai Chunky Panday ke ghar tha ek raat. Unhone party rakhi hui thi, toh mai sad sa face leke aagya tha wahan. Aur wahan Salman Khan the, toh wo meri taraf aaye aur unhone kaha apne hi style mein, 'tune kar li shopping'." (Everyone had turned down the role, and I was really depressed. One night, I was at Chunky Panday's house, where he had hosted a party. I showed up with a sad face, and Salman Khan was there. He came up to me and, in his own style, said, 'Did you finish shopping?)

Kjo quipped, "Shopping", and Salman said, "haan, tu gaya na sabke paas, wo shopping he toh hoti hai, is film ko karne ke liye kisi ko pagal hona chahiye aur mai wo pagal hu." (KJo added, "Shopping?" and Salman replied, "Yes, you went to everyone, right? That’s what shopping is. Someone needs to be crazy to do this film, and I am that crazy person.)

