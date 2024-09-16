Salman Khan’s team issues ‘scam alert’; asks US fans not to buy tickets for shows mentioning actor’s name in 2024

The team of Salman Khan has warned against a viral fake post suggesting the Sikandar actor’s appearance in the United States. The actor enjoys a mammoth amount of stardom, and speculations surrounding his life are bound to make it to the internet.

Today, on September 16, the manager of Salman Khan, Jordy Patel, took to his Instagram stories and shared a screenshot from an online ticketing platform. The post shared by him suggested that the actor is slated to make an appearance at Arlington Theatre in the United States on Saturday, October 5 at 4:00 pm. The fake post also had Salman’s photo attached to it.

Warning against the fake event, it was mentioned, "SCAM ALERT!! DO NOT BUY TICKETS @beingsalmankhan is NOT making any appearances in US in 2024."

Take a look

Immersing in the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi, Salman Khan recently took part in the holy celebration hosted by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The actor was also accompanied by his sister Arpita Khan. The duo was also honored with a bouquet, a colorful scarf, a shreefal, and a cute Lord Ganesha idol.

A series of pictures were shared on the official Instagram handle of the Maha CM on Sunday, Sep 15, 2024. For the special occasion, Salman opted for a blue shirt and matching denim, whereas Arpita was seen carrying a traditional green outfit.

Take a look

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his next highly-awaited Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj in the key roles. Interestingly, Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala will be collaborating nearly after a decade. Their last outing was Kick, released in 2014 and that had received immense love from the audiences.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Sharman Joshi has come onboard for a pivotal role in the eagerly awaited film. “He has been present on the set all throughout and plays a key catalyst in Sikandar’s journey. The film marks the first proper collaboration of Salman and Sharman and the audience are on for a treat to see them share a special bond,” the source said.

The film is scheduled to hit the theaters next year on Eid 2025.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's birthday posts for 'kind and loving' son Aarav are too endearing to miss; PICS