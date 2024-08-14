THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan called Raees co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui his 'senior'; SRK said 'Main itna bada actor nahin hu jitne...'

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most charming, wittiest, and supremely talented superstars that Hindi cinema is proud of. Shah Rukh, who has been a part of the industry for more than three decades, has worked with several other outstanding actors in his illustrious career. King Khan once referred to Nawazuddin Siddiqui as his "senior" and called himself not as great an actor as the latter is.

During the promotion of Raees on The Kapil Sharma Show, Shah Rukh Khan praised Nawazuddin Siddiqui by saying he is a top-class actor. The superstar also shared that he feels his co-star is superior to him in terms of talent.

"Main itna bada actor nahin hu jitne bade Nawaz Bhai hain. Unko shayad khud apni khasiyat nahin maloom hai. Abhi inhone filmon mein kaam kiya hai, theatre se hain. Ye bahot hi bade aur aala darze ke actor hain (I am not as big an actor as Nawaz Bhai is. He probably doesn't seem to know that he has his specialty. Now he has worked in films; he is from theater. He is very big and a top-class actor)," Shah Rukh said on the show.

SRK claimed that he believes the superstar has worked in the industry for over 25 years. King Khan is senior to Nawaz in terms of experience but not acting, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge star expressed.

The Raees actor called Nawaz's eyes "beautiful" and further admired his style of acting. King Khan added that if other actors like him stand in front of his co-stars, they get inspired by the latter.

In Raees, Shah Rukh Khan played the titular role of Raees Alam, a gangster-turned-MLA. Pakistani actress Mahira Khan was cast as his wife while making her Bollywood debut.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees was released on January 25, 2017. The film also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Atul Kulkarni, and Sheeba Chadha in crucial roles.

Apart from Shah Rukh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has also worked with two other popular Khans of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Nawaz collaborated with Salman in movies like Kick and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He also appeared in Aamir-starrer Sarfarosh and Talaash.

