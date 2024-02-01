7 Best Shah Rukh Khan-Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s dialogues from Raees: 'Koi Dhanda chota nahi hota' to 'Baniye ka dimaag'

Shah Rukh Khan’s 2017 crime drama film Raees showed him playing a grey character. The dialogues of the film are still being used on the internet through reels and stories as they touched a chord with the viewers. Raees was produced by Excel Entertainment and Red Chillies and was reportedly based on the life of Abdul Latif. However, the makers denied this claim.

Most of the dialogues in the film have a philosophical undertone and are also management lessons. They range from ‘Koi dhanda chota nahi hota’ to the ruthless ‘battery nahi bolne ka.’

7 famous dialogues from Raees that you can never forget

1. Koi dhandha chota nahi hota

At one point in this Rahul Dholakia directorial, Shah Rukh Khan’s character Raees Alam says: Ammi jaan kehti thi, koi dhanda chota nahi hota or dhandhe se bada koi dharam nahi hota (My mother used to say that no work is small and there’s nothing bigger than the work)” This dialogue perfectly captures the mindset of Raees and how business-oriented he is.

2. Jo dhandhe ke liye sahi…wohi sahi, jo dhandhe ke lie galat wo galat

In an interesting scene in the film, SRK’s character gives a clap-worthy dialogue delivery to say that things are only right and wrong in the context of his business. The literal translation means what’s right for business is right and what’s wrong for business is wrong.

3. Baniye ka dimaag…miyabhai ki daring

People were introduced to the world of Raees with the iconic dialogue in its trailer. The line goes like this: Baniye ka dimaag, miyabhai ki daring (which means that he is the one who has the brain of a ‘baniya’ and the ‘daring’ of a miyabhai). It still remains one of the most popular lines from Raees and has often recited by people.

4. Din or raat logon ke hote hai..sheron ka zamaana hota hai

In one of the scenes in Raees, the titular character spits this dialogue to express his dominance in the field of liquor trade. The dialogue roughly translates into English as people have days and nights, and lions have their eras. Beautifully written by Rahul Dholakia and his team and enacted by SRK, it remains a memorable piece of dialogue from the film.

5. Gujarat ki hawa me vyapaar hai saheb

Raees is set in Gujarat and one of its dialogues encapsulates the money-mindedness of its people. The dialogue, said by Raees is: Gujarat ki hawa me vyaapaar hai saheb, Meri saans to rok loge lekin is hawa ko kaise rokoge. (Gujarat’s essence contains business. You can stop me, but how will you stop this essence from this state). The dialogue is said to ACP Jaideep Ambalal Majumdar who is after Raees.

6. Raees ka aur mera rishta bada ajeeb hai…Paas reh nahi sakta aur saala door jaane nahi deta

Throughout the film, Nawaz’s character of ACP Jaideep is after Raees and tries to stop his illegal empire in Gujarat. At one point in a scene, he spills out how the two are connected to each other despite the cat and mouse chase. He says, Raees ka aur mera rishta bada ajeeb hai…Paas reh nahi sakta aur saala door jaane nahi deta (my relationship with Raees is weird…we can’t stand each other and yet he doesn’t let me stay away from him).

7. Saboot le aaiye…le jaiye…Raees haazir hai

Raees, who is always on the radar of the authorities, is confronted by them. He then claps back at them with this dialogue and asks them to come up with some evidence that proves his involvement in the illegal trade. If that happens, he will happily get arrested and go with them.

Raees is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Dholakia and written by him, Harit Mehta, Ashish Washi, and Niraj Shukla. Backed by Farhan Akhtar, Riteish Sidwani, and Gauri Khan, the traces the rags-to-riches story of its titular character in Gujarat.

It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Narendra Jha among others. It was released during the Republic Day weekend of 2017 and met with a positive critical response. However, it underperformed at the box office.

