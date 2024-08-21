THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan revealed he felt ‘alone at night’; ‘Kuch na kuch dimag mein chalta hai, dil…’

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular Bollywood actors who is immensely loved in India as well as overseas. He is not just appreciated by the fans for his talent but also for his charming personality and honesty. In this piece, let’s throwback to the moment when Shah Rukh revealed that he felt alone at night. The King star shared that something was revolving in his mind and heart during the nights.

In an old episode of The Anupam Kher Show, Anupam Kher asked Shah Rukh Khan whether he felt alone at night. In response, SRK said yes and revealed that he slept very little at night, for just around three to four hours.

Shah Rukh mentioned that he talked with his wife and kids, due to which they also slept late. He admitted to staying awake even after they go to sleep. He stated, “I feel alone at night.” King Khan also expressed his belief that it was natural for creative people to stay awake at night.

SRK said, “Raat ke sannate mein aur jis tarah ka quiet hota hai, I think kahin na kahin par kuch na kuch dimag me chalta hai, dil me kuch aata hai (In the silence of the night and the kind of quiet that is there, I think somewhere, something runs in the mind, something comes to the heart).” Shah Rukh also disclosed that sometimes he read something or wrote or even watched TV at night. “But yeah, nights are lonely,” he concluded.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan made a grand comeback to the big screen with Pathaan in 2023. He then went on to impress the viewers in Jawan and Dunki. Now, SRK is gearing up to start the shoot for his upcoming movie, King. This will be his first collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan.

King is an action thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh and jointly produced by Gauri Khan and Siddharth Anand. Abhishek Bachchan is reportedly playing a negative role, and Abhay Verma is also part of the cast. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Shah Rukh’s character will have gray shades in the movie.

