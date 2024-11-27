THROWBACK: When Sidharth Malhotra revealed the name of Aditya Roy Kapur’s GF he wished he could have dated

Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur might be peers, sometimes competing to bag the same movie. But they also share a lovely and fun bond. This is probably why they are comfortable about spilling each other’s secrets in public. A couple of years ago, on Koffee with Karan Season 6, the handsome hunks graced the couch and shared some unknown facts about each other. During the episode, Sid also revealed the name of Aditya’s girlfriend he wished he could have dated.

Karan Johar’s coffee couch is the ultimate manifesting spot that has fulfilled the romantic aspirations of many Bollywood celebs. While seated on the controversial sofa, Sidharth Malhotra revealed that among the girls Aditya Roy Kapur dated, he would have had a relationship with Shraddha Kapoor.

The Shershaah actor said so during the rapid-fire round of Koffee with Karan Season 6. During the fun segment, the host and ace filmmaker Karan Johar asked him to name one of Aditya’s girlfriends he wished he could have dated. This is when Sid took the name of the Stree 2 actress. In the next question, KJo asked him ‘One of the films he wished he had done.’

Without taking a moment, Kiara Advani’s husband Sidharth answered Aashiqui 2. To jog your memory, the 2013 romantic musical drama film directed by Mohit Suri marked the debut film of Aditya and Shraddha together. The final question for the Mission Majnu actor from Karan was to name one of Adi’s friends he wished to steal to which he replied ‘Diva Dhawan’.

Advertisement

In an earlier chat with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her show What Women Want, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor revealed what he finds most attractive in a woman. The Night Manager star was quick to state, “I think a sense of humor is great. Being honest is also great, and someone who speaks their mind is an interactive thing. Being passionate about the thing that they are doing.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapur will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s upcoming movie, Metro In Dino with Sara Ali Khan while Sid was last seen in Yodha.

ALSO READ: Aditya Roy Kapur spills most desirable traits he looks for in a woman; says, ‘Someone who speaks their mind...'