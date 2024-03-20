Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff takes action a notch higher in new video; movie to release in 2025

Tiger Shroff is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. He is creating immense buzz on the internet following his upcoming release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, co-starring Akshay Kumar. On the other hand, on Tuesday, streaming platform Amazon Prime Video announced an exciting lineup of films and series that will be released this year. In a long list of announcements, Baaghi 4 announcement sent fans into a frenzy. Adding to the enthusiasm, Tiger Shroff recently dropped an action-packed video on his social media giving a peek into the world of the fourth installment in the Baaghi franchise.

Tiger Shroff drops tantalizing video after Baaghi 4's official announcement

On Wednesday, March 20, a while back, Tiger took to his Instagram handle and dropped a tantalizing video giving a peek into the world of Baaghi 4. The video begins with the actor’s trademark style acing hard-core action that is sure to give you an adrenaline rush. Looking at the video, it would be safe to say that this time, the team is leaving no stone unturned in promising to take the action a notch higher. Further in the clip, Tiger is seen jumping over the helicopters and trains.

In addition to this, being a tough guy in the film, Tiger will be yet again seen reprising his role as Ronnie. One of the scenes features his hands tied under police custody as he says, “Ye jo tera torture hai, ye mera warm up hai (Your torture is my warm-up)”. The film will grace the theaters next year in 2025. While sharing the video, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor wrote alongside, “The franchise closest to my heart, also the most challenging for my heart (Accompanied by laughter, face exhaling and red-heart emojis) got this far thanks to your love. #2025 #baaghi4 #sajidnadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala”

Giving a peek into Ronnie’s character, the text on the video clip reads, “He fought for his family, he fought against country. Sajid Nadiadwala brings you the most heroic, fearless chapter of Baaghi Universe.”

Fans' reaction to the post

Minutes after the announcement was made, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the announcement. In no time, they thronged to the comment section and expressed their enthusiasm for the film. A fan wrote, “Excited Ronnie will be back,” another fan commented, “This is absolutely amazing, I'm really looking forward to Baaghi 4,” while a third fan exclaimed, “Get ready to new fight”. In addition to this, an ardent fan went on to hope his Tiger’s rumored ex-girlfriend Disha Patani and Shraddha Kapoor in the film as he wrote, “We want both disha & shraddha in the movie.”

Baaghi 4's official announcement on Amazon Prime Video release slate

It is worth mentioning that an official announcement on Amazon Prime Video’s official Instagram handle read, "The fourth installment of the ‘Baaghi’ franchise is set to captivate audiences once again. #Baaghi4 available post-theatrical release. #AreYouReady #PrimeVideoPresents...Production house: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment...Producer(s): Sajid Nadiadwala, Story: Sajid Nadiadwala Cast: Tiger Shroff".

A source close to the development last year had exclusively shared with Pinkvilla that the team is in talks with an A-Lister to come on board to play the antagonist turn in the actioner. “We are living in the era of collaborations, and Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to pull off a casting coup in Baaghi 4.”

Tiger will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which stars Akshay Kumar opposite him along with Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and others. The film will hit the theaters this Eid.