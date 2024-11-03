Tom Hanks REACTS to Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, remake of his film Forrest Gump: 'Look at the differences and...'

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's remake of Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha, did not perform well at the box office upon its release, marking a significant setback for Aamir. However, Tom Hanks, the original Forrest Gump star, loved the film and referred to it as a "glorious thing to behold." In a recent conversation, Hanks stated, "Look at the differences and yet look at the similarities despite the filmmakers and the cultures that they were in".

Tom Hanks expressed his admiration for Laal Singh Chaddha, calling it "extraordinary" during a conversation with Zoom. He remarked that it serves as a testament to how films influence one another in the creative process, noting that filmmakers often incorporate elements from previous movies, whether in subtle or direct ways.

The actor also discussed how certain films can transcend borders, stating, “Every now and again, there is a film that enters the worldwide consciousness that you cannot forget, that you cannot escape."

He pointed out the contrasts and commonalities between different films, highlighting that despite the diverse filmmakers and cultural backgrounds, many films convey similar messages while offering fresh perspectives.

He concluded by emphasizing the importance of celebrating such films, stating, “I just think it’s to be celebrated. It was a glorious thing to behold.”

When Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was released in August 2022, it failed to resonate with audiences. In a previous conversation, Aamir's ex-wife, Kiran Rao, shared that the film's disappointing performance affected their family.

She stated, “It did take a toll on us,” adding that they all rallied around Aamir during this difficult time. Kiran discussed Aamir’s choice to take a break following the film's lackluster reception, explaining that he wanted to spend quality time with his family.

She mentioned that Aamir decided to step back to reassess his work and life, noting, “For someone who had been consistently delivering box office hits and working relentlessly for so long, I think this was a time for introspection.”

Kiran emphasized that the entire family stood by him during this period, saying, “We all stuck it out together.”

Released on August 11, 2022, Laal Singh Chaddha featured Khan alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya, and was directed by Advait Chandan. The film served as the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ 1994 classic Forrest Gump.

