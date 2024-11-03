Aamir Khan knows nothing about son Azad’s school, reveals Kiran Rao; admits co-parenting duties have become ‘smoother’

Aamir Khan, who was earlier married to Kiran Rao, is looking for a partner in his life. Meanwhile, the superstar continues to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan. Recently, Kiran revealed that his former husband Aamir knows nothing about his son Azad’s school. However, the filmmaker admitted that their co-parenting duties have become ‘smoother’.

During the latest episode of Kareena Kapoor Khan's show What Women Want, Kiran Rao spoke about co-parenting with Aamir Khan by saying that it is a bit tricky as he is a busy man. While Kiran was married to Aamir, the Laapataa Ladies director revealed that she would be indulged in actual primary parenting. After their divorce, she noticed changes in the 59-year-old superstar over managing their co-parenting duties.

Talking about how co-parenting has changed, Kiran continued that she can now relax as Aamir has been more "involved and conscious" about his duties as a father. However, the Laal Singh Chadha actor still hasn't been able to manage Azad's school-related matters.

The filmmaker said, "Aamir knows nothing about school. I think it is a majority of a dad's problem. They are like school ka matt bolna. (Don't ask me about school). I will do whatever else."

Kiran Rao got candid about her bond with son Azad saying that he is a good kid and that she has had "good days" with him. Kiran shared that they know each other quite well. Calling herself his support system and vice versa, the producer shared that she hangs out with her son Azad in his low phases.

Meanwhile, in a podcast with Rhea Chakraborty in August this year, Aamir Khan was asked about his thoughts on marrying for the third time. Aamir stated that he is looking for companionship as the superstar doesn't like to live alone.

The 59-year-old superstar expressed that he is close to his ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. The Ghulam actor added that he has reconnected with them and grown closer to his kids.

Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao in 2005. Their son Azad Rao Khan was born in 2011 via surrogacy. The former couple announced their separation in 2021.

