Singham Again star Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys Diwali sunset with her ‘love’ Saif Ali Khan; drops dreamy PICS from vacation

Just like many other celebs, Kareena Kapoor Khan also extended her Diwali wishes to her fans on November 1. The actress dropped some stunning glimpses with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. They can be seen enjoying a pretty sunset on their family vacation by the ocean.

In the photo album shared on her Instagram account, Kareena Kapoor Khan and be seen enjoying the cool breeze with her partner in crime, husband Saif Ali Khan. Both of them witnessed the setting sun by the ocean and celebrated a quaint and lovely Diwali. For the casual evening, Bebo went with a floral, floor-length flowy dress. She paired it up with black and gold footwear and let her hair loose. Saif, on the other hand, was in his essence as he wore a comfortable pair of kurta and pants. The lovely couple enjoyed warm and lovely moments together. Sharing the photos, the Jaane Jaan star penned, “Diwali sunsets with my Love. #2024.”

Take a look:

Earlier this year, Kareena was seen in the blockbuster hit film Crew with Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. On the occasion of Diwali (November 1), her multi-starrer movie Singham Again also hit theatres. As the year comes to an end, the actress is trying to lock in as many projects as she can to make her 25th year in Bollywood memorable.

An industry insider exclusively informed us that the diva has signed on for a film that could be the biggest and most exciting feature film of Indian Cinema in the coming 2 years. “It’s a role that she has not done to date and the director in question is among the most celebrated and bankable of Indian Cinema at this point in time. She has given a nod to the film and is excited to embark on a new journey in the 25th year of her acting career,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added, “Usually, she takes her time to sign on for a feature film, but for this one, it was an instant yes post the narration. She was blown away with the world created by the director, and is now looking forward to being on the set to explore newer dynamics of the character.” 2025 will mark Kareena’s 25th year in the industry. She stepped into showbiz in 2000 with Refugee along with Abhishek Bachchan.

