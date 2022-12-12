TOP 12 party songs by Nora Fatehi that are perfect to dance your way to 2023

Dancer-turned-actress Nora Fatehi is one of the most loved divas in town. She enjoys a massive fan following globally. Her recent appearance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 was proof. Every time Nora appears on the screen, she manages to set it on fire with her oh-so-glam avatar. When it comes to party songs, Nora's blockbuster dance numbers top the list. The year 2022 is about to end and we have a list of the TOP 12 party songs of Nora that are apt to dance your way to 2023. Rock Tha Party - Rocky Handsome

Back in 2016, Nora flaunted her hot moves in this banger track. It is a perfect party starter song from Bombay Rockers that also starred John Abraham.

Ek Toh Kum Zindagani - Marjaavaan The recreated version of Rekha's hit song Pyar Do Pyar Lo was nicely done by Nora. She looked hot AF in a white mini-dress and the song looked quite seductive. The peppy track was crooned by Neha Kakkar & Yash Narvekar and the music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Garmi - Street Dancer 3D This was truly one of the hottest songs of 2019. The diva took the title of the song quite seriously and set the temperatures soaring. Soon after it was released, it ended up playing in the clubs. The foot-tapping number is sung by Neha Kakkar and Badshah.

O Saki Saki - Batla House Trust Nora and she will leave you mighty impressed and how! Her upbeat dance number compelled everyone to hit the dance floor. It was the recreated version of Koena Mitra's song Saaki Saaki which was equally popular. The new version was sung by Tulsi Kumar, Neha Kakkar and B Praak.

Lagdi Lahore Di - Street Dancer 3D Nora and Varun Dhawan matched steps in this uber-cool song. The duo dished out major swag goals. With Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar's vocals, it became an instant hit.

Kamariya - Stree Not only did Nora made everyone go wow with her power-packed performance but also fluttered several hearts with her desi charm. Her hook steps are still copied by people. It is sung by Aastha Gill, Sachin Sanghvi, Jigar Saraiya and Divya Kumar.

Dilbar - Satyameva Jayate Nora's song Dilbar went viral and how. Her intense seduction scenes between her and John were all things fire. It still is one of the most played songs in clubs and pubs.

Jehda Nasha - An Action Hero Nora's latest stint Jehda Nasha with Ayushmann Khurrana is such a soothing song. In this one, Ayushmann too has flaunted his moves with Nora. It is sung by Amar Jalal, IP Singh, Yohani and Harjot Kaur.

Manike - Thank God Nora and Sidharth Malhotra managed to make this pleasant song a dance number. The duo looked stunning and their sizzling chemistry caught everyone's attention. The song is released this year and it is already topping the charts.

Naah Nora and Harrdy Sandhu's song Naah became an instant hit soon after it got released in 2017. It is still played at parties.

Naach Meri Rani Nora's cool hook step from the song Naach Meri Rani with Guru Randhawa took over the Internet. Be it kids or adults, everyone tried to copy her and grooved on the song.

Dance Meri Rani Nora experimented with her look as she donned a blend of diverse cultures and styles from different parts of Africa. This song was also with Guru and it was a hit affair as well.

