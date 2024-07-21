Janhvi Kapoor says she started ‘panicking’ at Radhika Merchant’s bridal shower; reveals why Shikhar Pahariya and Anant Ambani also joined them

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in a grand Mumbai ceremony on July 12, and their big day arrived after several months of pre-wedding festivities. This included the star-studded bridal shower of Radhika that took place in the middle of April and strangely was attended by the men as well. Actress Janhvi Kapoor has now looked back on the same and dropped several revelations.

Why did Janhvi Kapoor panicked at Radhika Merchant’s bridal shower?

Recently, while talking to Mashable India, the Dhadak actress, who happens to be a close friend of Radhika, revealed that the ceremony in reference was quite fun. Janhvi said, “It wasn't last minute, but we thought it would be much more intimate, and it was very intimate. At the last minute, I realized it couldn't be basic, so then we all started panicking.”

Janhvi said that the entire girl gang wanted the day to be memorable for Radhika Merchant and make her feel as special as possible. The Mili actress added, “She always takes such good care of us, and just as a friend group, we wanted to celebrate her before her big moment."

Why did boys attend Radhika Merchant’s bridal shower?

Despite being a bridal shower, several men from the ladies' life, including then-groom-to-be Anant Ambani and Kapoor’s beau Shikhar Pahariya, were also spotted there. Asked whether they gatecrashed the party, Janhvi said, “No, we planned it. We are very needy as a friend group and always need to have each other."

For the occasion, Radhika’s bridesmaids pulled off breathtaking attires, including pink pajamas and tiaras. The bride herself stood out in a white ensemble with a cute crown. Janhvi shared a carousel from the celebrations and captioned it, “A Princess Diaries Royal slumber party for the most special bride.”

On the work front, Janhvi is currently gearing up for the release of her next Ulajh. This action thriller also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Adil Hussain in the lead and will hit theaters on August 2. The 27-year-old will be next seen in Devara and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

