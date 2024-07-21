Janhvi Kapoor REACTS to Internet gasping over her viral ‘Gandhi-Ambedkar debate’ remark; slashes claims of it being a ‘PR Plug’

We remember Late American actress Eartha Kitt once said, "My recipe for life is not being afraid of myself, afraid of what I think, or of my opinions." There’s nothing that could be more true than this in a 21st-century global space. While actors, especially in Indian showbiz, hesitate to put forth their opinions to avoid controversy, actress Janhvi Kapoor makes sure she calls spade a spade loudly.

In a recent interview with Mashable India, the Dhadak debutant was asked about her viral remark where she admitted wanting to see a debate between Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar. While honestly there wasn’t any criticism around it people thought that the Kapoor diva wasn’t wise and she’s just PR-driven.

Janhvi Kapoor reacts to her viral ‘Gandhi-Ambedkar’ remark

According to the host, the internet collectively gasped over Janhvi’s remark, and hearing this, the 27-year-old said, “Is it so hard to believe that a female young actress can have an opinion?”. Kapoor recalled how while everyone said that it was a PR-driven statement or a ‘PR plug’, her team wanted to get rid of that remark.

Janhvi revealed that just a day after that Lallantop interview, she started panicking. She said, “I said the film (Mr. & Mrs. Mahi) is just about to be released. I don't know what angle people will start talking in. I don't know if it's the right thing.” According to her, even her team got a little hyper and they immediately called the channel where that interview aired and requested them to remove that part.

However, according to Janhvi, ‘They said, no, we don't want to cut it.’ The diva finds it ironic that while her team didn’t want that to go on air people think she was trained to say all that made headlines soon after.

How did Janhvi Kapoor get intrigued about the world outside cinema?

“I thought that I am a part of society. I am a Hindu and I know so less about my culture and society. I live on Ambedkar Road and I had so little knowledge about his history," Janhvi said in the same interview explaining how she got curious about knowing about all that she proudly speaks today.

