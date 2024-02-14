Valentine’s Day 2024: Ananya Panday poses with flowers; fan calls her rumored beau Aditya Roy Kapoor ‘romantic’

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been consistently making headlines for their rumored relationship. Despite not officially confirming their status, the pair has often been spotted on vacations together or attending public events side by side. Now, on the romantic occasion of Valentine's Day 2024, Ananya added fuel to the fire by sharing an adorable picture of herself posing with a bouquet of flowers. Fans quickly speculated that the bouquet was a thoughtful gesture from Aditya, and one user even went as far as to label Aditya as "very romantic.”

Fans praise Aditya Roy Kapur as they believe he sent flowers to rumored girlfriend Ananya Panday on Valentine’s Day 2024

Today, February 14, Ananya Panday took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of herself dressed in white top and bottoms adorned with hearts. The actress exuded her natural beauty sans makeup and open hair wearing a pair of glasses and a cute necklace. The highlight of the photo was the large bouquet of sunflowers in Ananya’s hands.

In the caption, Ananya wrote, “I (love) the day of (love) !!! A big Valentine’s Day hug to everyone.”

Fans were quick to come to the conclusion that the beautiful bouquet was sent by none other than Aditya Roy Kapur and appreciated him for the gift. One person said, “Adi bhai mast phool bheje,” (Adi bro sent some cool flowers) while another wrote, “Adi bhai kaafi romantic hai” (Adi bro is very romantic).

Another user questioned, “Aditya is the photographer?” A comment called her, “Cutie pie” while many others wished her a happy Valentine’s Day.

