Vanvaas: Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma’s next ‘emotional rollercoaster ride’ with son Utkarsh Sharma and Nana Patekar to release on THIS date

On the auspicious occasion of Dusshera, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma officially announced his next venture– Vanvaas. The film stars his son, Utkarsh Sharma and Nana Patekar in the lead roles. While the fans have already been looking forward to his "upcoming emotional rollercoaster ride", the makers have now revealed that the film will hit the theaters on December 20, 2024.

Today, on October 21, a collaborative post on the Instagram handle was made between Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma, his son, Utkarsh Sharma, Nana Patekar, Rajpal Yadav, Simratt Kaur Randhawa and Zee Studios. "Iss Christmas, apno ko pehchaniye. Anil Sharma, brings to you his next emotional rollercoaster ride! #Vanvaas releasing 20th December, in cinemas near you," the post was captioned.

The poster features Nana and Utkarsh wrapping their arm around each other’s shoulders while they stand cross-legged in a street. The veteran actor was dressed in a casual blazer and pants with a hat and loose tie, while the Gadar 2 actor was seen wearing a vest with buttons open. He also held a bottle in his hand. Both flashed wide smiles in the poster, testifying to their promising bond in the film.

Take a look

The tagline of the film is "Apne hi dete hain apnon ko…Vanvaas." Soon after the post was shared, several fans thronged the comments section, showcasing their excitement about the film. A fan wrote, "Ek dam dhamaakedaar" another fan expressed, "Can’t wait" while a third exclaimed, "Sooo Excited" while another mentioned, "Upcoming Blockbuster movie."

Advertisement

Several fans dropped multiple red-heart, heart-eye, folded hand, and fire emojis in the comments section.

It is worth mentioning that earlier, while speaking exclusively with Pinkvilla, Sharma had called the film an "emotional Gadar" of the modern times.

"Banaras mein hai, Kumbh hai aur bahut hi emotional trauma hai. Ye journey of life hai, har aadmi ka jeevan hai…har aadmi se connect karega (It is set in the backdrop of Banaras includes Kumbh. It is an emotional trauma and journey of life which every individual will be able to connect)," he had mentioned.

Written, produced, and directed by Anil Sharma, known for the Gadar franchise and Apne, it is being made under his production banner Anil Sharma Productions.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra defending on-screen dad Varun Dhawan in VIRAL clip will get you excited for Citadel: Honey Bunny; Fans call him ‘most handsome agent’