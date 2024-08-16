EXCLUSIVE: Anil Sharma gives update on Sunny Deol's Gadar 3, Apne 2; shares details about Vanvaas starring son Utkarsh Sharma

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma has kept fans intrigued with his two upcoming promising installments, Gadar 3 and Apne 2. Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the director shared an update on the status of both films. In addition to this, he also shared extensive details about his upcoming project Vanvaas which stars Nana Patekar and his son Utkarsh Sharma.

After basking in the glorious success of Gadar 2, director Anil Sharma shifted gears to work on Vanvaas led by his son Utkarsh Sharma and Nana Patekar. Meanwhile, upon being asked about the status of Gadar 3, the veteran filmmaker revealed, "Gadar 3 ki abhi tayariyan chal rahi hain, kahaani chal rahi hai (The preparations are in full swing, and we’re working on the script)."

Sharma stated that he has currently been occupied with Vanvaas and once it gets released, he will then start planning Gadar 3. Further talking about the film, the Gadar 2 director called Vanvaas an "emotional Gadar" of the modern times. He stated that with his upcoming project, he is diving into the family genre again like his previous movies Shradhanjali, Bandhan Kuchchey Dhaagon Ka, and Apne, which were also appreciated by the audiences.

"Banaras mein hai, Kumbh hai aur bahut hi emotional trauma hai. Ye journey of life hai, har aadmi ka jeevan hai…har aadmi se connect karega (It is set in the backdrop of Banaras includes Kumbh. It is an emotional trauma and journey of life which every individual will be able to connect)," he further shared with us. The director also assured that it will be released by the end of this year, following which he will start working on Gadar 3.

During the conversation, when we asked him about Sunny Deol’s Apne 2, the filmmaker remained tight-lipped and said, "Hum baad mein baat karenge Apne 2 par (We will talk about Apne 2 later)."

Notably, Sharma asserted his belief in making sequels by bringing forward the original characters from the first part as he thinks audiences have already connected with them from the first part. However, if new characters are introduced, it will be a little difficult.

