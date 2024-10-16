Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee reveals Nana Patekar initially didn't want to hear Welcome script; 'Tum apni maa ki kasam khao...'

"Subah se na ek aloo bika hai, na bika hai aadha kanda!" Remember this hilarious line delivered by celebrated actor Nana Patekar in Anees Bazmee's 2007 film, Welcome? He made his character Uday Shetty truly iconic in popular culture. Who could have aced this role other than him? Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee recently revealed that Patekar initially didn't want to hear the script of Welcome. The actor wanted the filmmaker to swear on his mother to decide whether he should sign the film or not.

During the latest conversation with The Lallantop, Anees Bazmee shared his experience of casting Nana Patekar in Welcome.

The filmmaker shared, "Woh kahaani sunne ke liye hi tayyar nahin the (He wasn't ready to hear the story)." Recalling actor's words, Bazmee said, "Mujhe kahaani nahin sunni Anees. Tum apni maa ki kasam khao aur batao ki mujhe ye karna chahiye (I don't want to hear the story, Anees. You swear on your mother and tell me if I should do it or not)."

Calling himself the "big fan" of Nana Patekar, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director expressed that he admires his acting skills. Bazmee also praised Patekar by saying that he is a great actor unlike what the filmmaker heard that the latter is difficult to work with.

The Welcome director remembered wanting to collaborate with the Krantiveer actor. Bazmee shared that he imagined only Patekar as Uday Shetty. While the celebrated actor hadn't experimented with comedy roles, the filmmaker believed that he would define comedy for everyone.

Anees Bazmee continued that Nana Patekar performed his comic role with the utmost seriousness in Welcome. Bazmee further recalled that he narrated the story to Patekar for three hours and then the actor was elated with the script.

Bazmee elaborated on it by saying that the Welcome actor got emotional and hugged him. Patekar then agreed to sign the 2007 film and asked the director to mould him in his way.

Welcome starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The comedy film also featured Anil Kapoor, Feroz Khan, Mallika Sherawat, and others.

