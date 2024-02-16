Want a body like 'Baby John' Varun Dhawan? WATCH actor's intense workout session

The title of Varun Dhawan's highly anticipated movie was recently unveiled, accompanied by his first intense look from the action-packed entertainer. Varun is portrayed in a rugged avatar, showcasing an impressive physique in glimpses from the film. Known for his dedicated approach to fitness, the actor recently offered a sneak peek into his workout session, set to the music of the title reveal, providing significant motivation for enthusiasts.

On Friday, February 16, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram Stories to share a video of his workout session. Dressed in gym wear, he sported a red shirt and shorts while diligently exercising on a mat. Surrounding him were various workout machines, with a TV broadcasting the ongoing cricket match between India and England.

In the background, the title reveal’s music of his upcoming movie Baby John could be heard playing. Varun's unwavering dedication and commitment to physical fitness serve as a significant source of inspiration for many.

Previously, the makers unveiled a video capturing the muhurat pooja, showcasing the entire team, including Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and filmmaker Atlee, partaking in the sacred ceremony adorned with garlands. Additionally, glimpses of behind-the-scenes moments from the shooting were also shared, adding to the buzz surrounding the film.

About Varun Dhawan starrer movie Baby John

The film, directed by A. Kaleeswaran and produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, has sparked considerable excitement among fans. It is anticipated to deliver a gripping storyline, impactful performances, and adrenaline-pumping action sequences. Alongside Varun Dhawan in the titular role, the movie boasts a talented cast including Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

Initially known as VD 18 before the unveiling of its first look, Baby John is presented by Jio Studios, Atlee, in association with A for Apple Studios & Cine1 Studios. The film is slated for a worldwide release on May 31, 2024. The release of the movie's trailer and other promotional materials is eagerly awaited by fans.

