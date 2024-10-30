Varun Dhawan reveals THIS song plays in his mind when Citadel: Honey Bunny co-star Samantha hits him and it’s too cute to handle; PIC

Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 7, 2024. This show by Raj and DK is one of the most anticipated releases of 2024, generating considerable excitement among audiences. Recently, Varun took to his social media to share a behind-the-scenes photo with Samantha and revealed that the song Aare Aare from Makkhi plays in his mind whenever Prabhu hits him.

In the BTS picture, Varun and Sam can be seen sitting together, sharing a cozy hug and flashing bright smiles, with the post accompanied by the song Aare Aare. Taking to the comments section, Prabhu wrote, "No, you didn’t @varundvn." To which Dhawan quickly responded, "The only song playing in my head when you’re hitting me."

The duo's playful banter is hard to overlook, and we are absolutely loving them as Honey and Bunny.



During the promotions, The Baby John actor reflected on his enjoyable experience collaborating with the South sensation Sam, noting the difficulties of performing the intense action sequences together.

He praised her professionalism, saying that she is always on point and radiates joy. He expressed admiration for her acting skills and mentioned that working on scenes with her was a lot of fun, as they instantly connected through their mutual love for cinema and the excitement of exploring new challenges.

Samantha, who was also present, shared her perspective on the bond she formed with Varun on set.

She mentioned that their connection was essential, especially during the intense action sequences when they needed to be in sync and match their movements. She described the experience as excruciatingly difficult.

Citadel: Honey Bunny promises a unique blend of action, passion, and cinematic experience. It is the Indian installment of the Russo Brothers' Citadel, which stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

The Russo Brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo, are serving as executive producers for Citadel: Honey Bunny. Notably, this marks the first time Varun and Samantha will appear together on screen.

The series also boasts an impressive cast that features Sikandar, Kay Kay Menon, and Kashvi Majmundar, among others, in significant roles.

