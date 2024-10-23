BREAKING: Baby John: Varun Dhawan’s actioner gets U/A certification from CBFC; teaser set to release with Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in theaters

The wait is finally over. The teaser for Varun Dhawan's highly anticipated mass action film has received a U/A certification from CBFC and is set to be released in theaters alongside Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. For those who are unaware, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will hit theaters on November 1, 2024, during Diwali.

With Baby John's teaser attached to these films, this promises to be a spectacular treat for cinema lovers this festive season. The teaser for Baby John has also received a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification, ensuring it is suitable for audiences of all ages.

With a runtime of 2 minutes, the teaser is expected to deliver thrilling glimpses of action and drama, building excitement for Varun Dhawan's highly anticipated film.

In Baby John, viewers will be treated to two distinct looks of Varun Dhawan, showcasing his versatility as an actor. The teaser promises exciting glimpses of songs, action sequences, and intense drama, heightening anticipation for this highly awaited mass action film.

Pinkvilla previously reported that Salman Khan filmed a cameo in Baby John, with the team aiming to present him at his best in this important role.

The source indicated that while Baby John is directed by Kalees, Atlee is personally directing the scenes featuring Salman Khan alongside Varun Dhawan.

Advertisement

It was also noted that the entire cameo sequence for Salman Khan was written, conceptualized and executed by Atlee. Additionally, the source also mentioned that Murad Khetani had gone all out to create an elaborate set for this highlight sequence.

Baby John also features Jackie Shroff, whose first look was recently revealed; showcasing his rugged and fierce portrayal as the antagonist. As a prisoner, Shroff sports long grey hair, vintage rings, and chains around his neck. He calls himself 'Babbar Sher'.

Apart from Varun and Jackie, the stellar cast of Baby John includes Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav, in pivotal roles.

Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios, in collaboration with A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. Directed by A. Kaleeswaran, Baby John is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.

This action-packed entertainer is scheduled to hit theaters on December 25, 2024, coinciding with the Christmas holiday.