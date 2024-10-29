Sneak peek into Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fitness routine: Aerial yoga to weight lifting and more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always been an inspiration to many when it comes to fitness. Although the actress has always been a fitness freak, her approach to adapting to a healthy lifestyle skyrocketed after her diagnosis of myositis. Samantha often shares her healthcare routine for both physical and mental well-being on her social media. Besides, she also shares several skin care tips that she swears by.

In this article, we will focus on Samantha’s fitness routine and talk about her diet, workout sessions, and much more. So, what are you waiting for? Delve right in to know what fitness routine Samantha follows to look so gorgeous all the time.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fitness routine

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s diet

The secret behind Samantha’s fitness is a combination of a nutritional diet and exercise. According to a report in Jagran Media, the actress keeps her breakfast very simple and opts for a bowl full of healthy fruits with some oats and nuts. For the second meal, lunch, the actress eats brown rice with vegetable curry. Samantha usually takes green tea or a smoothie.

Last but not least, the diva keeps her dinner light and eats steamed vegetables, grilled chicken, or fish (for protein intake). Moreover, Samantha makes it a point to keep herself hydrated by consuming plenty of water throughout the day. This helps her to aid detoxification, energy, and glowing skin.

In an old video, Samantha had once said, “I’m vegan, so no non-vegetarian, no dairy, just veggies and a lot of veggies. I eat rice, I love my rice. My food is very basic but I am very happy with it.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s exercise routine

It is no surprise that Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fitness regime is not just restricted to any one form of exercise. It is usually a combination of Ariel yoga, weight lifting, pilates, cardio, etc. While yoga helps her build core strength and balance, cardio and others help her in muscle building and fat burning. Samantha often shares many videos and pictures from her workout sessions on social media which serves as inspiration for many.

Samantha likes to keep herself busy with some other kinds of physical activity. For example, in addition to cardio sessions at the gym or pilates classes, the actress also loves cycling. Recently, Samantha delighted her fans when she shared an Instagram video highlighting her morning routine and taking it throughout her day. In the video, the actress is seen indulging in a rigorous workout session in the morning. Check out the video below!

Samantha was seen doing some stretch training and cardio to ensure a balanced and effective fitness routine. Additionally, the Kushi actress enjoys a game of pickleball in the evening - a perfect combination of fun and fitness. While all the above mentioned ensures her physical well-being, a calm meditation after a tiring day helps Samantha to unwind and relax, preparing her for a restful night's sleep.

Here are some more workout videos from Samantha Ruth Prabhu that will motivate you to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

From aerial yoga to equipment-free full-body workouts, Samantha Ruth Prabhu can do it all. If you're looking for fitness inspiration this week, take cues from the ultimate queen of fitness.

