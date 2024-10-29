Citadel: Honey Bunny Trailer 2: Varun Dhawan and Samantha’s chemistry in adrenaline-fueled action sequences raises anticipation as they unite to protect Nadia

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Citadel: Honey Bunny is inching close to its release date. Meanwhile, the promotional assets of the upcoming series are already raising fans’ anticipation. Adding to the excitement, the makers recently released the second trailer of the upcoming series.

Today, on October 29, the makers of Citadel: Honey Bunny released the second trailer of the upcoming series. A 2: 23 minute trailer is high on action and thrill as we are introduced to the journey of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Honey, transitioning from a struggling actress to a spy-agent like "James Bond".

It all starts when Varun Dhawan’s Rahi Gambhir aka Bunny recruits her for a side gig, and they find themselves into a high stakes world of action, espionage and betrayal. Further, when years later when the estranged couple reunite to protect their young daughter, Nadia, from their dangerous past.

The second trailer of the series is packed with several adrenaline-fueled moments and explosive drama enough to entice the audiences. "Spies of Citadel are here to take over #CitadelHoneyBunnyOnPrime, New Series, Nov 7," the post was captioned.

Take a look

Reacting to the post, fans thronged the comments section expressing their excitement about the show. A fan wrote, "Sam awesome in this series lady fighter lady tiger," another fan wrote, "Unexpected timing Nov we are coming to blast" while a third fan exclaimed, "This is awesome I GOT GOOSEBUMPS" and another fan gushed, "Mini Nadia has my heart. Also the attitude? Girl... " while another user stated, "Nadia's (Priyanka Chopra) parents in the 90's cool" another excited fan shared, "Have never waited for any series like for this one!"

Advertisement

The first trailer of Citadel: Honey Bunny was released earlier this month on October 15. Days after the second trailer has yet again raise the fans’ expectations. The upcoming series is the Indian spinoff of the American series Citadel, in which Priyanka Chopra portrays the character of Nadia.

Apart from Varun and Samantha, the cast includes Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar. Directed by Raj & DK and produced by D2R Films & Amazon MGM Studios, Citadel: Honey Bunny will arrive at Amazon Prime Video on November 7.

ALSO READ: Rakesh Roshan to re-release Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Karan Arjun globally on November 22; Teaser OUT now