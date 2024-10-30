Ananya Panday Birthday: Kareena Kapoor sends warm wishes to ‘brightest star’; Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra and more celebs shower love

Ananya Panday is celebrating her birthday today, October 30, 2024, and the young star is basking in the love and affection of her fans and fellow celebrities. Known for her roles in films like Call Me Bae, Ananya has made a significant mark in Bollywood in a short time. As she turns a year older, she has received heartfelt birthday wishes from several renowned personalities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Parineeti Chopra.

Their warm messages highlight the love and support within the film industry, making her special day even more memorable.

The Singham Againa actress dropped the sweetest birthday wish for Panday. She wrote, "Happy birthday to the brightest star, darling Ananya Big hug".

Kiara Advani showered on the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy Birthday you cutie". Panday bestie Navya Naveli Nanda also shared a heartwarming picture of the actress and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the best girl love you".

See here:

Karisma Kapoor shared a selfie with Dream Girl 2 actress and dropped a sweet birthday message, "happy birthday bae, keep shining".

Parineeti Chopra sent big love to her dearest one and wrote, "Happiest bday my dearesttt one. Do Enjoy". Panday's cousin Alanna shared an unseen picture from her birthday celebration and wrote, "Happy birthday baby sister, love you".

See here:

On the professional front, Ananya Panday recently featured in the Netflix thriller CTRL, where she played the role of Nella, a social media influencer entangled in a chaotic scenario driven by AI.

Alongside Vihaan Samat, who portrays Joe, the series explores themes of data privacy and the effects of AI on personal lives, highlighting the darker aspects of the digital era.

Looking ahead, Ananya is set to appear in Karan Johar's forthcoming untitled film, scheduled for release on March 14, 2025. She will share the screen with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan, further expanding her impressive portfolio of high-profile projects.

