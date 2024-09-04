EXCLUSIVE: Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik decodes how he connected Bhediya's post-credit scene to Stree sequel; opens up on building Maddock Supernatural Universe

Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is the latest installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe. The film has received immense success at the box office. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, director Amar Kaushik opened up on building the universe. He also decoded how he connected the Bhediya’s post-credit scene to Stree 2.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Amar Kaushik stated, “Bhediya banate banate yeh universe bana hai kahin na kahin (This universe has been formed somewhere while making Bhediya).” He shared that when they started writing the Varun Dhawan starrer, they didn’t know if Stree 2 would even be made. Amar said that everyone thought it wouldn't be made, so when he told the team that it had been written, they were surprised.

Amar further expressed, “Yeh jab universe ban raha tha toh mere dimag me yeh tha ki kaise mai sare characters ko aapas me jodun (When this universe was being created, I was thinking how to connect all the characters together).”

Talking about bringing Abhishek Banerjee’s character from Stree in Bhediya, he explained, “Bhediya apni standalone kahani hai.. Jana ka character Dilli aya aur yeh throughout wahi kapde pehen raha hai jo Stree 1 me pehne the, bol waise raha hai, bas uska Janardan pura naam kar diya hai. Jana nahi bol rahe hain, Jana unke dost bolte the (Bhediya is a standalone story.. Jana's character has come to Delhi and he is wearing the same clothes as he wore in Stree 1, he is talking like that, just his full name is taken as Janardan. He is not being called Jana; his friends used to call him that).”

Coming to the post-credit scene of Bhediya that was used in the recent film Stree 2, Amar Kaushik continued, “Fir yeh hua ki isko jodna hai Stree se… Kab bolenge ki yeh (Jana) woh wala character hai? Humne socha.. ki let's call Stree ke characters in this film. Then we wanted to link it to Stree… When will we say that this is that character? We thought to call Stree's characters in this film) But why will they come?”

Amar added, “Then we thought ki Stree 2 jab main likhunga toh isse kuch nikal ke jayega (When I write Stree 2, something will come out of it).” He mentioned that they didn’t know where the scene would be placed, but they got an idea of how to write Stree 2.

Amar also shared that Stree 3 was ready on the idea level, and they just had to give it a screenplay format. He stated that they had many other ideas for future films. This included picking a character that had a smaller role in earlier films and giving it a bigger arc in future projects.

