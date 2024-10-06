Priyanka Chopra is 'magnetic' and 'very compelling to watch', says Citadel producer Anthony Russo; Know more

Priyanka Chopra won hearts with her portrayal of Nadia Sinh in the Russo Brothers' spy thriller Citadel. Now, while she is busy filming the second season, Anthony Russo has praised her 'magnetic' presence as a performer, emphasizing that 'she is one of the most compelling actors to watch'!

In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Russo was asked about Priyanka, and he said, "As a performer, she has a powerful aura; she is magnetic. She is one of those people who is very compelling to watch. And for a show like this, where she is keeping a lot inside, she is able to tell you a story."

Citadel, featuring Priyanka Chopra in the lead role, premiered on Prime Video in 2023. The series follows an intelligence agency that has been dismantled by a syndicate and the agents who are reinstated to prevent the syndicate from acquiring further power.

The Don actress will reprise her role as Nadia Sinh in Season 2, alongside co-star Richard Madden, who plays Mason Kane/Kyle Conroy. Joining them will be actors such as Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Møller, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Moira Kelly.

Regarding the second installment, details about the plot of Season 2 remain a closely guarded secret. The first season concluded with a finale that left many questions unresolved.

In addition to Season 2, the Citadel spy universe will also grow with the launch of Citadel: Diana on October 10, 2024, and Citadel: Honey Bunny on November 7, 2024. Directed by Raj & DK, Citadel: Honey Bunny features Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in leading roles.

On the professional front, Priyanka has completed filming for two Hollywood movies this year, Heads of State and The Bluff. She is also preparing for the release of her Marathi production, Paani, which is set to premiere in theaters on October 18, 2024.

Additionally, PeeCee is slated to appear in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Recently, PeeCee dropped a series of pictures and videos from the sets of Citadel 2 featuring Malti Marie. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

