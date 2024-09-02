Stree 3 or Bhediya 2, which Maddock Supernatural Universe movie will come first? Rajkummar Rao REVEALS

Rajkummar Rao is currently basking in the success of his horror-comedy movie, Stree 2. Prior to that, in 2022, Varun Dhawan was seen in a film of the same genre, Bhediya, both helmed by director Amar Kaushik. Hence, when Rao was quizzed about which among Bhediya 2 or Stree 2 would come next, the actor had a definitive response.

While chatting with Bollywood Hungama, the Srikanth actor first stated that is clueless about it. But soon, he added that maybe Bhediya 2 will arrive next. Sharing his reason, Rajkummar Rao added that Bhediya 2 hasn’t come but Stree 2 has. The audience might see the sequel of the Varun Dhawan-led comedy horror film before the third installment of Stree arrives in theaters.

When asked if he knows of any development about Stree 3, the actor revealed that director Amar Kaushik has an idea. He added that the filmmaker has kept a basic idea ready for the film. “Banegi, for sure banegi and koshish karenge part 1 and 2 se bhi behtar bane (It will definitely be made and we will try to make it better than Stree part 1 and 2)” Rao divulged.

Stree 2 also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. While this movie made him top the charts, it was Hansal Mehta’s Shahid that earned him a National Award for Shahid. However, at Pinkvilla’s Masterclass, he confessed that he could have done the 2012 movie differently if it had been offered to him today.

Advertisement

Sharing his two cents, Rajkummar told us, “It happens with every film to be honest. You also grow as a human being. What I was 10 years back when I did Shahid and today, I have more experience as a person. I have lived more life. I am way more mature in my thought process. I think it’s a very natural process that every actor goes through. I think you ask any actor how would you look back and say, they’ll be like Ya, I wish I could do it now. It could have been different. I don’t know better or not, but different for sure.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Triptii Dimri. The drama film is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 11, 2024.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao staring right at you in Maalik's announcement poster is enough to get everyone excited; wife Patralekhaa's reaction is all of us