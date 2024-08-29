Varun Dhawan to launch trailer of niece Anjini Dhawan's debut film Binny and Family on THIS date

Varun Dhawan's niece, Anjini Dhawan, is set to make her big Bollywood debut with Ektaa Kapoor and Mahaveer Jain's Binny and Family. Adding to the excitement, Varun Dhawan and his family are set to launch the debutante's trailer on August 30, 2024. This family entertainer will be released in theaters on September 20, 2024.

The film is being presented to audiences in Hindi by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, in collaboration with Shashank Khaitan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. It is described as a family entertainer exploring the generation gap theme. Recently, Karan Johar attended a test screening of the film and couldn't stop praising Anjini's performance and the overall content.

Producer Mahaveer Jain mentioned in a statement that, in an era where dark films are gaining more prominence, Binny and Family is a complete family film that can be enjoyed by audiences of all ages without any hesitation. He added that the film would resonate with every generation, including youngsters, teenagers, middle-aged individuals, and the elderly.

Besides Anjini Dhawan, Binny And Family also stars Pankaj Kapur, Himani Shivpuri, Rajesh Kumar, Naman Tripaathy and Charu Shankar and is written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy. It is produced by Mahaveer Jain Films and Wavebrand Productions and presented by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Shashank Khaitan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be next seen in Baby John. Dhawan will showcase his action skills for the first time in Baby John, a high-budget film packed with intense action, thrilling entertainment, and powerful performances. The movie marks Keerthy Suresh's debut in Hindi cinema and also features Wamiqa Gabbi, making her first appearance on the silver screen. The dynamic cast includes Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav. Baby John is a musical scored by S Thaman.

Jio Studios presents the film in collaboration with Atlee and Cine1 Studios. Produced by A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios, it is backed by Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. Directed by Kalees, Baby John is set for a theatrical release on December 25, 2024.

