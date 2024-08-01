Vedaa: John Abraham REACTS as journalist asks him to bring something new; 'Can I call out bad questions and idiots?'

John Abraham is one of the most adored action stars of Bollywood who has consistently entertained the audience with his towering screening presence and action. As the actor gears up for the release of his upcoming biggie Vedaa, he along with the team launched the trailer at a big event in Mumbai on August 1, 2024. During the press conference at the event, John got irked when a journalist told him that he shouldn't focus only on action films.

As John was told “Kuch naya laaiye na sir (Sir, bring something new)", he replied "Aapne ye movie dekhi hai? (Have you watched this movie?") and added, "Can I call out bad questions and idiots?" Making his unhappiness over the question clear, he continued to add that Vedaa is different according to him.

John Abraham said that he has given a "very intense" performance and that the reporter should watch the film first and then judge. "After that, I am all yours. Whatever you say. But if you’re wrong, I’m going to turn you around and tear you apart,” he said jokingly.

Meanwhile, there was a delay regarding Vedaa's CBFC certification. The makers took to social media on July 25 and shared a letter stating that despite their best efforts, there has been an "unusual delay" in the process. On July 29, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that the film got a censor certificate without any cut after the screening at noon.

“Vedaa has been certified U/A by the revising committee of the Central Board of Film Certification without a single cut. The makers have been advised to put a disclaimer at the beginning and the entire content has got a clean chit from the certification body. The team of Vedaa is very happy with the smooth process and appreciates the fact that the CBFC team could relate to the important issue they are trying to address through the film,” revealed a source close to the development.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Vedaa is an action thriller that features John Abraham in the lead along with Sharvari Wagh and Tamannaah Bhatia in important roles. The film is slated to release on August 15, 2024.

