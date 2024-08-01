Vedaa: Sharvari's upcoming film's trailer gets shoutout from rumored BF Sunny Kaushal; 'This is going to be epic'

Sharvari Wagh is gearing up for quite a promising future lineup of films. Among them, the first one is her upcoming action drama, Vedaa. The posters and the teaser of the movie, co-starring John Abraham, had created a lot of anticipation among the audience. The action-packed trailer was launched today, August 1, 2024, and now Sharvari has received a special shoutout from her rumored boyfriend, Sunny Kaushal. He praised the trailer and expressed his excitement for the film.

Soon after the makers of Vedaa launched the trailer on their social media platforms, Sunny Kaushal took to his Instagram Stories and shared it. Using an endearing nickname for his rumored girlfriend, Sharvari Wagh, he expressed appreciation for the trailer, saying, “Lesss gooo Sharu!! This is going to be epic,” accompanied by multiple fire emojis.

He also tagged Sharvari, John Abraham, Abhishek Bannerjee, director Nikkhil Advani, and Monisha Advani in his story.

Have a look at Sunny’s story here!

The 3-minute, 10-second trailer of Vedaa gives the viewers a glimpse of the plot and is filled with high-octane action sequences. The trailer's official description revealed, “Vedaa is a story of bravery, of the power of one. It is the story of an uprising, of challenging a draconian system. It is the story of a young woman who fought back, steered, and was championed by the one man she believed was her savior, who became her weapon. It is the story of a man who found himself helping Vedaa find justice.”

Advertisement

Previously, on July 25, the makers of Vedaa shared a statement in which they disclosed that they hadn’t secured a censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Later, on July 29, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the film had received a U/A rating.

Starring John Abraham, Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee, and Tamannaah Bhatia, Vedaa is all set to arrive in cinemas on August 15. It will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor starrer Khel Khel Mein, as well as Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s horror comedy Stree 2.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu reacts to Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein releasing back-to-back: 'I had planned two films a year, but...'