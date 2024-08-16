Vedaa: Munjya actor Abhay Verma is proud of his ‘broski’ Sharvari Wagh; ‘Even in a single frame…’

Abhay Verma shared the screen with actress Sharvari Wagh in the supernatural comedy horror film Munjya earlier this year. She was then seen in Nikkhil Advani’s action drama film, Vedaa, which was released on August 15. After watching the movie, Abhay was taken aback by his co-star’s impressive performance in the movie alongside John Abraham. Hence, he penned words of appreciation for her.

The Ae Watan Mere Watan actor shared a screengrab of the film featuring Sharvari and penned, “I always believe if you can’t see the person in the character, you’ve won! And I didn’t see any of you Sharvari, even in a single frame; it was all VEDAA! My broski, my partner in crime. Proud of you!”

Take a look:

Not just Abhay; even Katrina Kaif is blown away by the strong performance of the Maharaj actress in the movie. Sharing the poster of the movie, the Merry Christmas actress noted, “Gripping, moving, powerful. @nikkhiladvani just executed brilliantly @thejohnabraham commands the screen in every frame. @sharvari you are just a revelation, blown away, such raw honestly, brilliant. Congratulations to the entire cast and team!”

A couple of days ago, the actress who plays the titular role in Vedaa was in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. During the fun interaction with us, she heaped praise on her co-star John Abraham and revealed that she has been taking lessons from the actor for her upcoming movie, Alpha.

Advertisement

Sharvari opined, “To have someone like John be my mentor in the film and also outside the film (Vedaa) because he is an action superstar. I don't think anybody can do action better than John. So to be able to learn from John, I think I'm taking a lot of knowledge and getting into Alpha because I have seen John perform action in front of me and there are some incredible action set pieces that have been directed, so I was looking at John performing every day and I was trying to note what happens.”

Meanwhile, she is also filming for her next movie, Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the movie also stars Alia Bhatt.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif is ‘blown away’ by Sunny Kaushal’s rumored GF Sharvari Wagh’s performance in Vedaa: ‘You are just a revelation’