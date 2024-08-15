Katrina Kaif is ‘blown away’ by Sunny Kaushal’s rumored GF Sharvari Wagh’s performance in Vedaa: ‘You are just a revelation’

Nikkhil Advani’s Vedaa hit the screens earlier today on August 15. Since then, the internet has been flooded with reviews of the action drama movie. A while ago, Katrina Kaif also penned her two cents about the movie which is inspired by true events. In her review, the actress lauded the director and the team for an amazing experience. She also patted the back of actors, John Abraham and Sharvari.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Katrina Kaif expressed her admiration for the recently released Vedaa. Sharing the poster of the movie, she penned, “Gripping, moving, powerful. @nikkhiladvani just executed brilliantly @thejohnabraham commands the screen in every frame. @sharvari you are just a revelation, blown away, such raw honestly, brilliant. Congratulations to the entire cast and team!”

Take a look:

