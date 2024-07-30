Alpha: Sharvari drops PIC with director as she begins shoot on film co-starring Alia Bhatt; ‘I have manifested this moment’

Sharvari and Alia Bhatt are soon going to entertain the fans with their highly-anticipated collaboration in Alpha. The installment in the beloved YRF Spy Universe has already generated significant excitement amongst fans. Meanwhile, after rejoicing in the success of her last released Munjya, the actress begins shooting for the film.

Sharvari begins shooting for YRF's Spy-Universe film, Alpha alongside Alia Bhatt

Today, on July 30, a while back, Sharvari took to her Instagram handle and dropped a stunning picture with the director Shiv Rawail. She wrote alongside, "It doesn’t get bigger than this! Super stoked to start my #Alpha journey today! Trust me… I have manifested this moment super prepped but can feel the butterflies in my tummy…"

"Thank you Adi sir for your faith & @shivrawail for your belief in me! Letssss gooooo!!, " she further added.

Take a look