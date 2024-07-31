Vedang Raina roots for rumored GF Khushi Kapoor as she walks ramp for the first time, Shikhar Pahariya goes ‘wow’

Khushi Kapoor is rumored to be dating her The Archies co-star Vedang Raina. The couple has been spotted together on multiple occasions, making people talk about their alleged relationship. On July 30, the two young stars of B-town walked a fashion show for the first time together.

The internet went ‘aww’ when Raina dropped a comment on Kapoor’s glamourous images from the show. Read on!

Khushi Kapoor gets big love from Vedang Raina

The rumored couple of Bollywood, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina recently made heads turn when they walked the ramp for a celebrated Indian designer, Gaurav Gupta. At the fashion show on July 30, the couple made a stunning appearance in Indian wear.

Later the same evening, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi dropped multiple images from the show. Captioning the photos, she wrote, “Walked the ramp for the first time ever with @gauravguptaofficial.”

Take a look:

Soon after she dropped those glam images, Vedang took to the comments section and dropped a “100” emoji on it. He was joined by Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend who posted, “Wow wow wow wow” with multiple red heart emojis and stated that she is “The bestttttt.”

Check it out:

Khushi Kapoor drops BTS glimpse from debut fashion show with Vedang Raina

A couple of hours ago, Khushi took to her Instagram stories and gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the fashion show she walked with her rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina. The alleged couple stunned in designer outfits at the India Couture Week 2024.

Advertisement

While she looked stunning in a crystal glacier Lehenga by the celebrity designer, Vedang looked handsome as he walked with swag in the cosmic rays long jacket. The Archies actress was visibly excited and happy to walk her first-ever fashion show. In one candid image, she can be seen turning behind and looking at her alleged lover as he walked towards her. She captioned it, “With @vedangraina” and added a monkey emoji.

Vedang Raina on working with Khushi Kapoor again after The Archies

During the event, when he was asked if he would like to share the screen with Khushi again, the Jigra actor told PTI, “Yes, most definitely!” Speaking about how comfortable he is with her, Raina said that since they have known each other for a while now, there is a lot of comfort between them, “comfort on set, comfort in our companionship.” Hence, they would love to do a film together.

Advertisement

Khushi also stated that since she was comfortable with the person she was walking the ramp with, it made her debut experience memorable and less difficult. She also didn’t feel nervous as she was “in the comfort of the other person.”

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina's work front

After co-starring in Zoya Akhtar’s OTT movie The Archies, Khushi and Vedang got busy with other projects. The actor will be next seen in the highly-awaited Vasan Bala’s Jigra, featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The movie is expected to hit theaters on October 11, 2024.

As for Khushi, she is busy shooting for her upcoming romantic comedy movie titled, Naadaniyaan. It also marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan and director Shauna Gautam. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the film will be released on an online streaming platform.

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor reveals her idea of 'private and special' date amid relationship rumors with Vedang Raina