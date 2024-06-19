Khushi Kapoor reveals her idea of 'private and special' date amid relationship rumors with Vedang Raina

Khushi Kapoor debuted in the acting world with The Archies just like her co-star Vedang Raina. The duo has been grabbing headlines for their relationship rumors for quite some time now. However, neither Khushi nor Vedang has ever spoken about it.

Amidst this, in a new interview, Khushi shared her idea of a perfect date and her opening move to approach someone.

'A perfect date for me would definitely be something private and special,' says Khushi Kapoor

While speaking to IANS, Khushi Kapoor shared her idea of a perfect date. According to her, it should be private and special where she can be able to talk and get to know the other person in a more personal space without any pressure.

The 23-year-old actress further added that a game night at home or a movie marathon with each other's favorite food is also likable.

Sharing one key piece of advice, she said that both partners need to be open and authentic in their interactions. With opening moves fostering authentic and genuine connections, it's a lot easier to build relationships and friendships that are both meaningful and fulfilling according to Kapoor.

“If you're true to yourself, I think it's really easy to connect with people and build relationships and friendships,” she said.

Khushi Kapoor likes to enquire about shared interests

The younger daughter of Sridevi expressed her interest in seeking a shared interest and building each other's conversation from there, discovering mutual likes.

"For instance, I might inquire about new movies that the opposite person would be eager to watch or if they have an interest in sports," the actress shared. She also mentioned that exploring new activities and reading the 'about me' section of her date's profile is something she would do.

Exploring a new and enjoyable activity that neither of the partners has tried before can be a great way to connect as said by her. "It's helpful to read the 'About Me' section of my date's profile to see the kinds of things you can talk about," Khushi added.

Khushi Kapoor excited about Vedang Raina and Alia Bhatt's Jigra

A few days ago, Vedang Raina took to his Instagram account and shared a poster of his upcoming film Jigra featuring Alia Bhatt. Sharing it, he announced the new release date of the movie as he penned, "In cinemas on October 11, 2024."

Reacting to it, his rumored ladylove Khushi Kapoor wrote, "WOOOOOOOO." On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor dropped a red heart.

Khushi Kapoor's work front

On the professional front, Khushi will be seen sharing the screen with Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan in the yet-to-be-titled film.

As per the Hindustan Times report, the shoot schedule of the film is currently taking place in the Delhi-NCR region while the first phase of shooting concluded in Mumbai.

The report also mentions that the coming days will see a mix of indoor and outdoor shooting. The team outlined plans to film in various locations such as Noida Sector 30, Sunder Nursery, and Connaught Place, emphasizing a dynamic shooting approach across different sites rather than standing still. Additionally, for an authentic college atmosphere, some scenes are slated to be shot at a university and hostel in Noida.

Meanwhile, the film is said to be directed by Advait Chauhan while other details about the film are still under wraps.

