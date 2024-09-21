‘Vicky Kaushal is my oldest friend’ reveals Yudhra actress Malavika Mohanan; shares their families celebrate Diwali together: ‘It’s a family tradition’

Malavika Mohanan, an accomplished actress recognized for her impressive performances in the Tamil and Malayalam film industries, recently appeared in Bollywood's action-packed film Yudhra, released on September 20. She shared insights about her childhood friendship with Vicky Kaushal, revealing the special connection they maintain.

In a recent interview with Filmygyan, Malavika Mohanan shared her thoughts on Vicky Kaushal during a rapid-fire segment, describing him as a ‘forever friend’. She elaborated, explaining, “I have known him since I was 1 year old. He is my oldest friend. We were neighbors and lived in the same building bachpan mein (during our childhood). And that’s how our families became friends. And since then we have been family friends.

She also revealed that they even went on a picnic to Aksa Beach, packing chips and sandwiches, and spent the day playing on the shore. The Yudhra actress further added that they continue to meet every Diwali, describing it as a cherished tradition. She said, “We keep meeting every Diwali. We celebrate together every Diwali. That’s like a family tradition we have.”

For those who may not know, Malavika attended Vicky Kaushal’s wedding to Katrina Kaif in Jaipur and shared glimpses on Instagram. She posted a car selfie with the caption, "Hello from one of my favorite states in India—Rajasthan," deliberately steering clear of any direct mentions of the wedding. In the image, she looks stunning in a purple outfit and stylish shades.

Earlier, Malavika Mohanan celebrated Onam alongside Vicky Kaushal and their families, capturing heartfelt moments in photographs. One particular image features the duo radiating joy, prompting Malavika to share, "Childhood friends, family, yummy food & lots of laughter. Best way to spend Onam! PS: The 'M' in the flower arrangement is for 'Mohanans' #OnamSadhyaPhotoDump."

Yudhra is Malavika Mohanan's second venture into Bollywood, following her Hindi debut in the 2017 film Beyond The Clouds. Known for her roles in Tamil and Malayalam cinema, this upcoming action film is anticipated to serve as a significant reintroduction for her in the Hindi film industry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal is preparing for his role in Laxman Utekar's Chhava, where he will portray Sambhaji, the Maratha emperor and son of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Besides this, he is set to appear in Love and War, alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

