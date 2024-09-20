Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan's film has mind-boggling action but is bogged down by a dragged and clichéd story

Plot:

Yudhra (Siddhant Chaturvedi) is an orphan boy with severe anger issues. He grows to be a rowdy who gets himself into trouble, time and again. Yudhra's uncle Rehman (Ram Kapoor) who is part of the special forces, suggests Kartik Rathore (Gajraj Rao), Yudhra's adoptive father who was once a fellow colleague of Yudhra's real father in the police (and now a politician), to send him in the army so that he can put his strengths to better use. Yudhra learns discipline. After Yudhra is thrown out of the army due to him almost killing a bully, his uncle asks him to become an undercover agent for the police.

Yudhra is given the task to bust a drug racket involving very powerful names, who were also responsible for the death of his parents.

Raj Arjun essays the role of the drug mafia, Feroz. Raghav Juyal plays Shafiq, the son of Feroz. Malavika Mohanan is Rehman's daughter who gets dragged into the mess. She essays the role of Yudhra's love interest.

Will Yudhra be able to bust the drug racket? Are there any betrayals? Watch the movie to find out.

What works for Yudhra:

Yudhra boasts of mind-boggling action sequences and most of these sequences are so brutal that they'll haunt you. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the film's action is its biggest highlight. As about the music, it's refreshing with Saathiya being the pick of the songs. The camera work and cinematography is first rate and it makes the movie quite appealing from a visual standpoint.

What doesn't work for Yudhra:

Yudhra, despite it's modest runtime, feels very dragged and overlong. Neither the story is new, nor is the storytelling very appealing. The movie doesn't really grip you and a gripping screenplay is what's most important for a movie of this genre. The writing is of convenience and the twists don't at all surprise you. Rather, a few make you laugh. The characters in the movie are too basic and one-tone. With the sort of action in Yudhra, a better and more riveting story could have worked wonders.

Watch the Yudhra Trailer:

Performances In Yudhra:

Siddhant Chaturvedi plays his part, quite well. He excels in the action portions but his acting in the dramatic portions could have been more impactful. Malavika Mohanan as Nikhat is good but the story doesn't give her much to work with. Raghav Juyal as Shafiq is dependable. Ram Kapoor and Gajraj Rao perform on expected lines. Raj Arjun as drug mafia Feroz is the pick of the actors. Other supporting actors do a credible job.

Final Verdict of Yudhra:

Yudhra has phenomenal action sequences but the dragged and clichéd story makes the Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan film an underwhelming fare.

