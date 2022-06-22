When Deepika Padukone gave her 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage' co-star Vin Diesel a Hindi lesson; WATCH

Deepika Padukone needs no introduction. She is one of the most successful Indian actresses with a career spanning more than a decade. She has successfully created a niche for herself in Bollywood and over the years, she has delivered several hits including Bajirao Mastani, Cocktail, Padmaavat, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Chhapaak, 83, and many more. Deepika made her debut in Hollywood with the 2017 American action thriller film, 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage,' which was directed by D.J. Caruso.

The movie also featured Vin Diesel in the lead. Now, a video of Deepika and Vin is doing rounds on social media, in which the Piku actress is seen teaching her co-star Hindi and it's too cute for words. During the promotions of their film, Vin has gone live on his Facebook handle with Deepika to interact with his fans. In the video, Padukone is seen teaching Diesel, "Main aap sabhi ko bahut pyaar karta hoon (I love you all very much)" The Fast and Furious actor also expressed his love and admiration for Deepika.

Check out Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel's VIDEO:

In the film, the actress essayed the role of Serena Unger. while Vin played Xander Cage. XXX: Return of Xander Cage also starred Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette, Ariadna Gutiérrez, Hermione Corfield, and Samuel L. Jackson in the lead roles. It was the third installment in the XXX film series and a sequel to both XXX (2002) and XXX: State of the Union (2005).

Meanwhile, in 2017, Deepika appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and talked about how she got the part in XXX: Return Of Xander Cage. To which, she said that she had auditioned for Fast & Furious 7, however, she could not be a part of it. "I think people remember me from that audition. Everyone talks about the chemistry and about a year ago I got a call from Paramount about the film," said Padukone. Later, she revealed that she flew to Toronto and met the makers. She also met Diesel in LA and soon as she arrived, they did a photoshoot together which confirmed that she got the part.

On the work front, Deepika has many interesting films in her pipeline. She is all set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for Pathaan which will also star John Abraham. Next, she will star opposite Prabhas in Project K, which will also feature Disha Patani. Apart from this, she also has the Hindi remake of the American film, The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and Siddharth Anand's Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

