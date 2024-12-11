Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma 7th Wedding Anniversary: 5 moments when duo defined what truly being in love looks like

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, one of India’s most adored couples, are celebrating seven years of marital bliss on December 11, 2024. Their fairytale wedding in Tuscany, Italy, was a dreamy affair that captured the hearts of millions. Over the years, the power couple has stood as a shining example of love, respect, and mutual admiration, seamlessly balancing their high-profile careers in cricket and Bollywood.

From cheering each other on professionally to sharing heartwarming glimpses of their family life with daughter Vamika, Virat and Anushka’s journey continues to inspire. Here's a look back at their most cherished moments together.

Memes as the Love Language

As a Bollywood movie once said, "Agar vo meri sabse achi dost nahi ho sakti, toh main kabhi use pyaar kar hi nahi sakta" (If she can't be my best friend, she can't be my lover). Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma embody this sentiment perfectly, proving that a strong friendship is the foundation of their relationship.

Anushka once shared a series of memes to describe her bond with Virat. One meme, in particular, melted hearts with its simplicity and love.

Unconditional Love

Fans eagerly wait for moments when Virat and Anushka openly express their affection. The duo shower love on each other on their birthdays and special moments.

On Anushka Sharma's recent birthday, Virat posted a heartfelt message along with her pictures, writing, "I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world world. We love you so much." This post was a beautiful testament to their pure and unconditional love.

The Most Adorable Couple

Virat and Anushka never fail to charm their fans with their posts, often radiating love and warmth. A prime example was when Virat shared a picture with his wifey and daughter and penned, "Rabba bakshiyan tu enniyan meherbaniyan, hor terto kuch ni mangda, bas tera shukar ada kardan." (God, you have given me so many blessings, I ask for nothing more from you, just express my gratitude to you.)

The Biggest Supporter

A partner's unwavering belief often becomes the anchor during challenging times. When Virat faced a slump in his cricket career, Anushka stood by him, knowing he would rise again. Her faith proved right during India’s T20 World Cup match against Pakistan in 2022, where Virat delivered a phenomenal performance.

Anushka's heartfelt note after the game highlighted her admiration for his resilience and the kind of person he is, further showcasing their deep bond.

Expressing Love Without Occasions

True love doesn’t need a special day for expression, and Anushka has often proved this. She frequently pens down her feelings for Virat, sharing them with the world, a gesture that reflects the purity and depth of their relationship.

These glimpses into Virat and Anushka’s life show their journey filled with love, support, and mutual respect, shared with the world through their heartfelt social media moments.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, proud parents to Vamika Kohli and Akaay Kohli, the duo have embraced parenthood with a blend of love and privacy. The couple, deeply protective of their kids' childhood, has chosen to keep them away from the public eye, often requesting media and fans to respect her privacy.

Despite their busy schedules, Virat and Anushka ensure family remains their priority, often sharing glimpses of their wholesome moments without revealing too much. We wish a love-filled Happy 7th wedding anniversary to our all-time favorite couple!

