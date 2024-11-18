Anushka Sharma has wholesome reaction as Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh announce birth of their baby boy

Indian cricket Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma recently welcomed his second child with wife Ritika Sajdeh. The couple made an announcement post, which received a lot of love and wishes from their fans and friends. Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma had a wholesome reaction and was all heart as Rohit and Ritika shared the news about the birth of their baby boy.

On November 16, 2024, Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh shared the happy announcement on their Instagram. Anushka Sharma took to the comments section under the post and conveyed her love with red heart emojis.

Have a look at the comment!

Rohit and Ritika’s post was inspired by the American sitcom Friends. It showed an animated version of them sitting on a couch with their daughter Samaira, who held the newborn wrapped in blue clothes on her lap. Under the famous purple door with a yellow frame from Friends was written “FAMILY, the one where we are FOUR.”

The caption contained the date of birth of their son, which is “15.11.2024.”

Check out the post!

KL Rahul’s wife, Athiya Shetty, who recently announced her pregnancy, also showered the post with red heart emojis. Bollywood celebrities like Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan liked the post.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is currently in Australia with her husband Virat Kohli and their kids Vamika Kohli and Akaay Kohli. Virat is all set to play the test series against Australia, which starts on November 22 in Perth.

Earlier, the couple spent some quality time in Mumbai, where they were even spotted on a dosa date. They posed with the cafe team for a happy picture, which went viral on the internet. Virat also celebrated his 36th birthday on November 5 with his family. At an event for HSBC, he talked about his lowkey celebrations with Anushka and the kids.

Virat shared, “Probably the most chilled-out birthday I have had in all these years just with Anushka and our two kids at home. Just very relaxed.” He also added that the birthday was mainly for Vamika, saying, “And basically, the birthday was for my daughter; it happens so when you have kids.”

