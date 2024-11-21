Virat Kohli’s latest post gets mistaken as separation announcement from Anushka Sharma; worried fans react, ‘Don’t give heart attacks’

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli sparked a social media uproar with a recent post widely misunderstood as hinting at a divorce from his wife Anushka Sharma. The post was shared while the nation is already processing the unexpected news of AR Rahman and Saira Banu parting ways after nearly three decades of marriage. Kohli's post left many speculating that he was making a serious announcement about his relationship with wife Anushka Sharma. One fan reacted, 'Don't give heart attacks.'

Virat Kohli's post on his handle (X) began with the words, "Looking back, we've always been a bit different." It went on to read, "We never fitted into any box they tried putting us in. Two misfits, who just clicked We've changed over the years, but always done things our way."

"Some called us crazy; others didn't get it. But honestly? We didn't care. We were busy figuring out who we are. Then years of ups and downs, and even the pandemic couldn't shake us. If anything, it reminded us—being different is our strength," he said and then proceeded to speak about his fitness line.

See the post here:

Netizens took to the comments section and assumed it was a separation announcement post. One wrote, "Don't give heart attacks." Someone added, "Why is it in a format where folks announce their divorce?" One person commented, "Are bhai aisa post na karo dil baith jata hai Ad hi mat kiya karo or karo to Aisa post na karo abhi heartattack aane wala tha."

One fan posted, "Mujhe laga divorce ho gaya." An X user shared, "Why does it feel like a couple breakup post that split amicably and wanna still be friends." A comment read, "Bhaiya #ad mention karna kyu chhod diya aapne."

On the work front, Anushka Sharma has taken a hiatus from acting since her last film, Zero, where she shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

However, reports suggest that she is gearing up for her highly anticipated return with Chakda Xpress, a biographical film based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This project holds special significance, marking her comeback to the big screen.

